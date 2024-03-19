Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Canadian apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear up for sale, Globe and Mail reports

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background, shares, details from the report)

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian company Gildan Activewear's board has put the clothing maker up for sale amid a prolonged battle for control over the company, the Globe and Mail reported citing a company spokesperson.

Gildan's listings on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges were halted in anticipation of further news.

Over the past four weeks, Gildan had received a takeover approach from a potential buyer. In response, the company mandated investment banks RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Group to look for additional bidders, the Globe and Mail reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company has been embroiled in a battle between its top stockholders, such as investment firm Browning West, and the board, which fired co-founder and CEO Glenn Chamandy in December.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)