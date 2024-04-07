UPDATE 1-Canadian Airbus A220 jet workers reject second company offer

(Adds details on vote and background on plant in paragraphs 3-6)

MONTREAL, April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Airbus A220 assembly workers on Sunday rejected a second company offer, raising concerns over production of the money-losing jet.

An estimated 1,300 workers are involved in the contract talks. Airbus is seeking to expand production of its smallest commercial jet, as it rides a broader wave of orders from airlines coping with a rebound in travel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, which wants higher wages and better conditions for the workers at the Airbus facility in Mirabel, Quebec, said 99% of the workers who voted rejected the offer.

The union said talks will resume on Monday.

Officials with Airbus could not immediately be reached for comment.

Productivity has slipped due to pressure tactics by the union as it pursues a new deal, and also due to supply-chain snags.

