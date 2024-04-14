Advertisement
UPDATE 1-British jets shot down Iranian drones, PM Sunak says

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds comments by Sunak and background)

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British military jets shot down drones launched by Iran in its attack on Israel and called for "calm heads to prevail" to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

"I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones," Sunak told broadcasters.

"If this attack had been successful, the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate. We stand by the security of Israel and the wider region, which is of course important for our security here at home, too. What we now need is for calm heads to prevail."

Sunak was due to join discussions between Group of Seven leaders later on Sunday.

"It's important that we coordinate with allies and we'll be discussing next steps at that moment," he said. (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Alex Richardson and David Goodman )