UPDATE 1-British commodities broker Marex aims for $1.49 bln valuation is US IPO

April 15 (Reuters) - British commodities broker Marex Group said on Monday it is seeking a valuation of up to $1.49 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company said in a filing it is offering to sell about 15.4 million shares at a price range of $18 to $21 apiece to raise about $323 million.

Marex, backed by private equity firm JRJ, in December last year confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. market regulator to launch an IPO.

The company has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MRX".

Barclas, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)