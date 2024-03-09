UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale will keep Bartolomeo as CEO until end of 2024

(Adds background on government pressure in paragraphs 4-6, Bartolomeo background in paragraphs 3 and 7)

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale says it will retain Eduardo Bartolomeo as CEO through 2024, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bartolomeo, whose term was due to end May 26, first assumed the role as Vale's CEO on an interim basis in 2019, leaving his position as the company's base metals director in Canada after the departure of then CEO Fabio Schvartsman, who headed the company when the Brumadinho dam disaster occurred.

He was later appointed to the post after taking part in a process with other company executives.

The move to retain Bartolomeo comes amid government criticism of Vale's management which had signaled that it would seek to influence the choice of a new CEO.

In January, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tried to pressure the firm into making his former Finance Minister Guido Mantega its CEO.

Although Vale was privatized over 25 years ago, the government has continued to exert pressure at times through public-sector pension funds with influence on the miner's board of directors.

After the Brumadinho disaster in January 2019, where one of Vale's dams collapsed and left 270 dead and ravaged nearby forests, rivers and communities, Bartolomeo led the implementation of processes to improve safety at the company's facilities, such as a plan for decommissioning dams at higher risk. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)