Advertisement
Canada markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,871.35
    +52.77 (+0.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,688.68
    -16.13 (-0.34%)
     

  • DOW

    37,440.34
    +10.15 (+0.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7478
    -0.0013 (-0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.73
    +0.54 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,708.96
    +973.54 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,045.60
    -4.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,957.73
    -1.47 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    16,383.00
    -62.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.51
    +0.38 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,652.62
    -70.45 (-0.91%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,377.42
    +89.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6848
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     

UPDATE 1-Brazil's public sector gross debt 73.8% of GDP in November

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details, revised Oct figure)

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 73.8% in November, central bank data showed on Friday, below the 75% of GDP that economists polled by Reuters were expecting it to reach.

Debt as a share of GDP slightly increased compared to the 73.7% seen a month before, said the central bank, which had previously reported a 74.7% rate for October but revised that figure downwards to 73.7%.

The Brazilian public sector in November posted a primary deficit of 37.27 billion reais ($7.61 billion) for the month, the monetary authority said, compared with a 34.5 billion-real deficit forecast in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 4.8968 reais) (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)