UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation tops estimates in February at 0.83%

(Recasts throughout)

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) -

Brazil's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in February, reaching the highest monthly figure in one year driven by higher education prices, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Inflation, measured by the IPCA index, was at 0.83% last month compared with January, while economists polled by Reuters expected 0.78%.

Education prices rose 4.98% in the month, responsible for 0.29 percentage points of the data as schools and universities hike tuition fees at the start of the year.

The monthly figure was the highest since February last year, when it had registered inflation of 0.84%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12-month headline inflation came in at 4.50%, slowing down from the 4.51% registered in January, but above the 4.44% expected by economists.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)