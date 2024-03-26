UPDATE 1-Brazil consumer prices up in mid-March but annual inflation slows

(Recasts throughout)

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) -

Consumer prices in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in their mid-March reading but 12-month inflation still slowed to its lowest level since the middle of last year, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday.

Prices in Latin America's largest economy were up 0.36% in the month to mid-March, IBGE said, down from 0.78% in the previous month but slightly above the 0.32% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

That took annual inflation down to 4.14% from 4.49% in the month before, hitting its lowest level since July 2023 despite also overshooting the median market forecast of 4.10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five of the nine groups surveyed posted price increases in the period, IBGE said, with a 0.91% rise in food and beverage costs representing the biggest impact on the index. Prices of household goods, on the other hand, dropped 0.58%.

Brazil's central bank this month cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the sixth consecutive meeting to 10.75%, but signaled that discussions on

more modest cuts

in the future emerged within its rate-setting committee.

The monetary authority reiterated that Brazil's interest rate and its respective path will be "those necessary to bring inflation back to its target," which in 2024 stands at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Keith Weir)