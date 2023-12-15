UPDATE 1-Blackstone-backed Finnish real estate firm Sponda agrees loan extension

(Adds details in paragraph 5 and Blackstone statement in paragraph 6 and)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Finnish real estate management company Sponda Oy said on Friday it had reached an agreement with its creditors to extend a 300 million euro ($327.09 million) loan on which it defaulted earlier this year.

Under the agreement Sponda, which was acquired by private equity group Blackstone Inc in 2017, secured an extension until February 2027.

The extension will help it to continue its asset management business as well as dispose of non-core assets located in Greater Helsinki and Tampere.

The loan backed a 531 million euro bond which was backed in turn by a portfolio of offices and stores owned by Sponda. Blackstone defaulted on the bond after seeking an extension from bondholders to repay the debt which was rejected, Reuters reported in March.

Blackstone secured better terms than previously rejected with a margin increase of 150 basis points, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“As we have said from the outset, the extension [of the loan] is in the best interest of all parties involved, and Sponda is best placed to complete the orderly disposal of these non-core assets as the transaction market recovers," Blackstone said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9172 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Additional reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Josie Kao)