Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,311.48
    -101.67 (-0.47%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,078.48
    -10.32 (-0.20%)
     

  • DOW

    39,104.02
    -27.51 (-0.07%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7401
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.60
    +1.11 (+1.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    73,585.68
    +3,702.05 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,038.50
    -10.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,026.03
    +9.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    +0.0370 (+0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,010.61
    +13.79 (+0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.77
    +0.02 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,233.71
    +135.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6820
    -0.0020 (-0.29%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS DRIFT AFTER RECORD-SETTING WEEK

New inflation data in the coming days will test the staying power of the breakout rally

UPDATE 1-BioMarin Pharma gets DOJ subpoena on sponsored testing programs for two therapies

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3 and background throughout)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about the company's sponsored testing programs related to two treatments, the therapy maker said in a filing on Monday.

Shares of the firm fell 1.65% to $89.74.

The DOJ has asked the company to submit certain documents related to the sponsored testing of its therapies Vimizim and Naglazyme, BioMarin said.

"We have produced documents in response to the subpoena and are cooperating fully, but there is no assurance that such sponsored testing programs, or our other operations or programs, will not be found to violate such laws," the company said in the filing.

BioMarin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional information.

Vimizim is an enzyme replacement therapy which is approved to treat Morquio A Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects major organ systems.

BioMarin's other therapy, Naglazyme, is approved for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, an inherited disorder.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)