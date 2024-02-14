UPDATE 1-Biogen gets DOJ subpoena on business operations in foreign countries

(Adds details on subpoena and background in paragraphs 3-4)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biogen has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information relating to the company's business operations in several foreign countries, the drugmaker disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Biogen said in the filing it is providing information on foreign business operations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, operates in markets including Japan and countries in Europe. It also has manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and North Carolina in the United Sates. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)