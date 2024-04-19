UPDATE 1-Bank of Mexico deputy governor sees rates on hold for longer than expected

(Updates with additional detail from interview)

By Marcela Ayres

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday the benchmark interest rate is likely to remain unchanged for longer than expected by markets, noting it would likely stay put at 11% at the May policy meeting and that the June decision would be data dependent.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, he underscored the importance of waiting until service sector inflation demonstrates a clear downward trajectory, suggesting the possibility of two to four rate cuts this year depending on evolving economic conditions.

"Either we meet our inflation target and maybe we could cut, or we don't meet our inflation target and we don't cut," Heath said.

Mexico's headline inflation rate

has sped up

after bottoming out at 4.26% in October and remains above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

"The most important factors right now in terms of explaining the inflation persistence is the tight labor market with relatively strong wage increases," Heath said, adding that government spending had made the job of bringing inflation down more difficult.

Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio on Thursday denied that

public spending

was pressuring inflation. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration has pushed to wrap up several flagship projects before his term ends later this year.

However, the second half of this year should be "more favorable" in bringing down inflation after the government infrastructure projects are completed and elections are held in June, Heath said.

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is expected to win the presidential vote by a wide margin. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle)