UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel cuts rate by 25 bps, first easing by developed country

JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel lowered short-term borrowing rates for the first time in nearly four years on Monday, the first developed country to ease policy, following data showing a weakening economy and easing inflation as a result of Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Ahead of the decision, analysts were split, with seven expecting no move and seven projecting a 25 basis point reduction, the first reduction since April 2020.

The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter-point from 4.75% to 4.50%.

"The war is having significant economic consequences, both on real economic activity and on the financial markets," the central bank said. "There is a great amount of uncertainty with regard to the expected severity and duration of the war, which is in turn affecting the extent of the impact on activity."

The central bank added that indicators of economic activity and the state of employment point to a gradual recovery following the sharp decline that took place with the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.

It had raised rates 10 straight times in an aggressive tightening cycle that has taken the rate from 0.1% last April before pausing in July and again in August, October and November. The last rate cut was in April 2020.

The inflation rate eased to 3.3% in November from 3.7% in October but remained above an annual target range of 1%-3%. The economy is expected to contract in the fourth quarter and end 2023 with growth of 2%.

The bank's staff maintained economic growth estimates of 2% for both 2023 and 2024 and set a growth projection of 5% for 2025. Inflation, the bank said, looks set to ease to 2.4% this year, while the interest rate is forecast to dip to 3.75% from 4% by the end of the year.

