UPDATE 1-Atento call centers may have violated labor rights, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Spanish company Atento's call centers, which serve clients of bank BBVA , may have violated employees' labor rights, Mexican authorities said on Wednesday.

An investigation under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact found evidence of actions by Atento "which could have constituted a violation of such rights," Mexico's economy and labor ministries said in a joint statement.

Atento has since rehired several employees and paid out severance to several others who had been fired, the ministries said, along with other actions such as allowing labor rights workshops to be held.

Atento could not be reached immediately for a comment.