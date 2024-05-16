UPDATE 1-Anglo American freezes hiring globally after strategy revamp, document shows

(Adds quote from company, context from paragraph 2)

By Scott Murdoch and Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Anglo American has frozen hiring globally after its pledge this week to simplify the miner that is the target of a $43 billion bid by Australia's BHP, according to an internal memo issued by Anglo and reviewed by Reuters.

"Following yesterday's announcement of our plans to unlock significant value through a simplification of our portfolio ... it is appropriate that we put in place a freeze on the recruitment of all non site-based permanent employees and contractors across all Businesses and Group Functions," said the memo from Monique Carter, People and Organisation Director.

Anglo American laid out plans on Tuesday to refocus on energy transition metal copper while spinning out or selling its less profitable coal, nickel, diamond and platinum businesses, as it moves to fend off the world's biggest mining company.

The London-listed miner has rejected BHP twice, saying its proposals continue to significantly undervalue the company.

