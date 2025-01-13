With 1.9% one-year returns, institutional owners may ignore Steadfast Group Limited's (ASX:SDF) 3.6% stock price decline

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Steadfast Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 48% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 3.6% in value last week. Still, the 1.9% one-year gains may have helped mitigate their overall losses. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Steadfast Group.

ASX:SDF Ownership Breakdown January 13th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Steadfast Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Steadfast Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Steadfast Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:SDF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Steadfast Group. The company's largest shareholder is Australian Super Pty Ltd, with ownership of 8.6%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

