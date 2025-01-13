With 1.9% one-year returns, institutional owners may ignore Steadfast Group Limited's (ASX:SDF) 3.6% stock price decline

In This Article:
Institutions' substantial holdings in Steadfast Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price
A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership
Every investor in Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 48% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 3.6% in value last week. Still, the 1.9% one-year gains may have helped mitigate their overall losses. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Steadfast Group.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Steadfast Group?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Steadfast Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Steadfast Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Steadfast Group. The company's largest shareholder is Australian Super Pty Ltd, with ownership of 8.6%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.2% by the third-largest shareholder.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of Steadfast Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Steadfast Group Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around AU$305m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in Steadfast Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.7%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Steadfast Group .
But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
