1,300 homes planned for growing Denton County. Prices will be $800K to over $2.5M

A master-planned community with 1,300 homes is taking shape in rapidly growing Denton County.

Hines, a global real estate investment manager, and its partners Trez Capital and the Furst Family, announced that they “acquired” the initial 90 acres of what will become Furst Ranch, located between Flower Mound, Bartonville, and Argyle in the Argyle school district.

The partners plan to purchase the remaining 948 acres within the next six years.

The homebuilders include David Weekley Homes, Coventry, Highland, Shaddock, Drees, Tradition and Partners in Building. Price will range from $800,000 to over $2.5 million.

Three distinct neighborhoods will cater to homeowners who want different lot sizes: High Plains, with 1,100 lots from 50 to 80 feet wide, Prairie Vista, with 200 lots from a half acre to one acre, and Cross Timbers with 74 lots ranging from 1 to 2 acres.

Development is already taking place in the High Plains neighborhood, according to a news release.

The development is in a “prime location,” said Dustin Davidson, managing director at Hines.

“Furst Ranch will provide an exceptional outdoor environment, particularly impressive for a development of this magnitude,” Davidson said. “We look forward to working alongside our partners to meet the demand for high-quality and diverse housing options in this prime market.”

Furst Ranch will feature a trail system and rolling open spaces.

Future phases of the development might include senior living and retail.