1&1 (ETR:1U1) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at 1&1 (ETR:1U1) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on 1&1 is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = €664m ÷ (€8.0b - €673m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, 1&1 has an ROCE of 9.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 1&1 compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at 1&1, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that 1&1 is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 48% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for 1&1 you'll probably want to know about.

