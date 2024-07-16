Canada's inflation slows slightly more than expected to 2.7% in June

A Bank of Canada business survey released a day before CPI data pushed market odds of a rate cut to 80 per cent. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images) (Steve Russell via Getty Images)

Canada's annual inflation rate cooled in June to 2.7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada, lower than financial industry consensus expectations.

On a monthly basis, CPI decreased 0.1 per cent per cent in June. Seasonally adjusted, CPI rose 0.1 per cent.

The June CPI numbers follow May figures that jumped unexpectedly to 2.9 per cent from 2.7 per cent in April, driven largely by price increases for cellular services, travel tours, rent and air transportation. Analysts had expected a milder 2.6 per cent figure for May, and the higher figure led some to speculate that a July Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut was less likely.

