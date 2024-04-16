Canada's inflation rate ticks up to 2.9% in March amid higher gas prices

Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked up in March, rising 2.9 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) (The Canadian Press)

Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked up in March, rising 2.9 per cent, in line with analyst expectations.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that higher gas prices contributed most to the slight increase, as prices jumped 4.5 per cent year-over-year in March. Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.8 per cent.

On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.6 per cent in March. Seasonally adjusted, CPI increased 0.3. Economists had expected CPI to rise 2.9 per cent in March.

Rising shelter prices also contributed to the increase, with costs rising 6.5 per cent in March. The mortgage interest cost index increased 25.4 per cent annually, while rent prices continued to rise, increasing 8.5 per cent annually.

Last week the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent, and while it said that a June cut is “within the realm of possibilities,” the central bank needs to see evidence that progress on inflation is sustained.

The central bank's closely watched core measures of inflation slowed in March, with CPI-median pulling back to a 2.8 per cent annual increase (from 3 per cent in February) and CPI-trim edging down to 3.1 per cent annually (from 3.2 per cent in February.)

Governor Tiff Macklem said that the central bank expects core inflation to continue to ease gradually, but with gas prices rising, CPI is likely to remain around 3 per cent in the coming months.

"What do we need to see to be convinced it’s time to cut? The short answer is we are seeing what we need to see, but we need to see it for longer to be confident that progress toward price stability will be sustained," Macklem said.

"The further decline we’ve seen in core inflation is very recent. We need to be assured this is not just a temporary dip."

CPI slowed to 2.8 per cent in February, more than economists had expected, amid an easing of grocery prices, cellular services and internet access.

